Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee coming to the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival

TULSA, Okla. — Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, TX-18, are among the leaders, activists, and entertainers from across the U.S. who will be coming to Tulsa later this month to commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Sen. Booker and Rep.Jackson Lee will join the descendants and survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre at the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival. Both are members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Sen. Booker will join the festival virtually and is the lead sponsor with Rep. Jackson Lee to establish an expert federal commission to study the legacy of slavery in the United States and ongoing harms, including providing economic and institutional reparations.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival also announced the participation of the following people:

Tulsa native Alfre Woodard

Ben Crump

Wesley Lowery

Nicole Austin-Hillery

Daniel Roumain

Tulsa native Jay Ellis

Brandan ‘B-mike’ Odums

The Oklahoma City Thunder will also sponsor a private luncheon honoring the massacre’s three last known survivors on Saturday, May 29.

The Festival is headlined by the last known massacre survivors 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis.

Programming throughout the weekend will explore urgent issues, ranging from the needs of those still living with the everyday consequences of the massacre to the erasure of essential history to the state and future of Black Wall Street.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is happening from May 28 to May 30.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --