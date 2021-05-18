WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship Tulsa triathlon

TULSA, Okla. — Calling all athletes! The 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship Tulsa triathlon is being held this weekend on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

This year's triathlon is moving forward after the 2020 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN Tulsa had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

River Parks Authority announced today they will be closing trails on the east side of the Arkansas River from 11th Street, also known as Southwest Boulevard, to 68th Street along Riverside Drive for the triathlon.

“River Parks will be hosting 20+ miles of the marathon portion of IRONMAN and is excited about this amazing endurance race. Approximately 2,500 triathletes from around the globe will be running on our trails and we look forward to showcasing our beautiful park for them,” commented Matt Meyer, Executive Director of River Parks Authority. “We’re glad to partner with Tulsa Sports Commission to provide a dedicated venue for these athletes.”

Trails on the east side of the Arkansas River, both cycling and pedestrian, will be closed to all but race participants. Many of the parking lots along Riverside Drive will also be closed to all but race participants, volunteers, and staff on Sunday, May 23rd.

Spectators can view the race from the grass but will be prohibited from stepping onto or crossing the paved trails.

The trails will reopen on Monday, May 24th at 5 a.m

