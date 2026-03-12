Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What is that smell in Tulsa? We kind of have an answer

Braden Bates
TULSA, Okla. — There's a lot of chatter in the 2 News Oklahoma newsroom and on social media about a smell in Tulsa.

People are reporting a smell like sewage or rotten eggs.

Turns out it could be a normal smell, that is just more potent because of a weather phenomena.

2 News Meteorologist Anne Brown said the smell is likely concentrated because of a temperature inversion.

What's that?

It traps cold air and pollutants near the ground, and with little wind, they accumulate instead of dispersing, so refinery or industrial odors become stronger and more widespread.

