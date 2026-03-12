What is that smell in Tulsa? We kind of have an answer

TULSA, Okla. — There's a lot of chatter in the 2 News Oklahoma newsroom and on social media about a smell in Tulsa.

People are reporting a smell like sewage or rotten eggs.

Turns out it could be a normal smell, that is just more potent because of a weather phenomena.

2 News Meteorologist Anne Brown said the smell is likely concentrated because of a temperature inversion.

What's that?

It traps cold air and pollutants near the ground, and with little wind, they accumulate instead of dispersing, so refinery or industrial odors become stronger and more widespread.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

