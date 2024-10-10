'We're treated like outcasts': Neighbors say county border roads neglected

TULSA, Okla. — Neighbors tell 2 News a two-lane road on the border of Creek and Tulsa counties is a constant confusion for officials at local homeowners' expense.

Bob Riley and Dale Johnson of the West Highlands II subdivision say after 40+ years of neglect, they want improvements to make it safer.

"Since I've moved out here, this part of the road has deteriorated," Riley said on Oct. 10.

"Traffic has tripled, or even gotten worse than that, since they started building all these additions over in Creek County on the other side of the road," Johnson said.

"They've redone Union (Avenue)," Riley added. "They've redone 71st Street. Over here on Turkey Mountain they've redone (that), but they don't want to do anything here for us. You know, our property taxes go up every year. We don't get anything for it."

With no new pavement and still no shoulder, car accidents have gotten more common as well, the men said.



They fear the continued to development along the road will bring more traffic, more reckless driving, and potentially more casualties.

The other roadblock to this issue — the men live on the Tulsa side of the road, but just walking a few feet to the other side will land you in Creek County and the City of Sapulpa.

"You've got four people involved, and nobody wants to spend the money to get it fixed, I assume," Riley said.

Johnson said he did make some progress in getting the attention of Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith and Tulsa City Councilor Jeannie Cue.

"I was told they had had a meeting with the four different entities, and they had come to this decision that they would split the cost of all of it, and Tulsa County would do the work," Johnson said. "The last I called, which was about a month ago, I was told it's been scrapped. Nobody gonna do anything, nobody wants to take ownership of the road."

Both Councilor Cue and Commissioner Keith's terms in office end in a couple months. Johnson and Riley hope their successors will bring better news.

"We pay our taxes the same as everybody else. We'd like to see something done," Johnson said.

2 News reached out to the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, and the City of Sapulpa for confirmation of the scrapped plans the neighbors mentioned.

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Sapulpa has not responded, while a Tulsa City Council spokesperson said Councilor Cue wasn't available for comment but will review the case.

