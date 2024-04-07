Sand Springs residents claim cyclists clog road access

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Access to a rural road during the afternoon commute has some homeowners in Osage County in a dispute with the Tulsa area’s cycling community.

Former world champion cyclist Chris Carlson considers the Tulsa area - and specifically a stretch of Shell Creek Road just north of Sand Springs - crucial for training future stars of his sport.

"There's riders, pretty accomplished riders, that have grown up doing that ride (through that road)," Carlson told 2 News. "At its biggest times, (there are) maybe five, 600 people (riding the route)."

However, if several residents along the road get their way, the hundreds who go on intense "Wednesday Night Rides" will be banned Monday by the Osage County Board of Commissioners from riding Shell Creek Road on weekdays from 4-7 p.m..

One homeowner in favor of the restriction messaged 2 News saying the bicyclists are disrespectful, and mentioned instances of littering, blocking road access on purpose, and even a rider stopping to urinate in public.

Carlson doubts that last complaint, and claims it's rare for riders to leave trash.

"I mean it's not a bunch of hooligans (riding). It's doctors, lawyers, business owners, police officers, firefighters, old and young(people)," Carlson said.

2 News heard from five different people who live near Shell Creek Road April 6 who shared similar stories off-camera.

One angry volunteer firefighter said he worries that he might have to respond to a crash involving riders any day.



Carlson admitted there is some merit to these claims.

He said he's been collaborating with other cycling leaders to lay ground rules and wants to work with law enforcement.

"It does not make me feel good to know I have upset people doing what I love doing," he said. "There are things that the cycling community needs to do in the way of adherence to applicable law, and there's things the sheriff can do to kind of help with it."



Carlson hopes the Osage County Board of Commissioners don't approve restricting access to the road and that locals give cyclists another chance.

"If you can ban bikes on Shell Creek (Road), you can ban bikes on a lot of roads," he said. "And that just doesn't seem to me to be a good thing."

The board will discuss and potentially vote on the policy on April 8, at 10:00 a.m.

