'We're good neighbors': Quapaw Nation deploys to Florida with water rescue team

TULSA, Okla. — Numerous organization and agencies offered their support to Florida as the damaging effects of Hurricane Milton were unveiled.

That includes the Quapaw Nation. The Tribal Nation sent emergency management staff as well as support people from fire and EMS.

"You have to handle it with some humility you understand that they don’t know as much as we don’t know yet," said Bradly Barnard the deputy chief of patrol for Quapaw Nation marshal service.

They're hoping for the best but are prepared for the worst. The storm produced over 100 mph wind gusts just a couple of weeks after Hurricane Helene landed.

However, this team is ready to help with any swift water rescue.

Barnard was a part of the team leaving Oklahoma on Oct. 6 out of Mayes County.

They joined Mayes and Graig County Emergency Management, the Grand River Dam Authority and Pryor Fire Department.

"There’s obviously some anxiety being close to it. I don’t know if there is a lot of fear here," Barnard said. "I wouldn’t say that we are overconfident, but I can say that we are confident that we can safely navigate any disaster we are being sent to."

The Tribal Nation is just one of many Oklahoma groups coming together to show their support. They're a big part of a strong Oklahoma task force.

"My understanding is, there's just, I think, 9 teams, swift water teams down in Florida. And we have 6 of those 9 teams with our group," said Charles Addington the executive director of public safety for the Quapaw Nation.

They're a small team, which allows them to adjust and be the first to try to rescue those who need it. They easily get the jump start before larger teams can assist them.

"We could be sitting in a natural disaster here at any time. And you know, people send people to help. Because that's just Oklahomans. We're good neighbors. You know, Everybody wants to help everybody," said Addington.



He said it's good karma knowing those we helped will return the favor in our times of need.

"It's very rewarding to go down there and be able to help people with some of the resources that we have," said Addington.

He said the Nation's always had a mission of giving and sharing its resources with other communities in our state as well as nationally.

