'We're doing great': Toni's Flowers back to business after weekend fire

TULSA, Okla. — Toni's Flowers & Gifts has been a staple in the community for 41 years. Nothing, not even a small fire could keep them from fulfilling their Valentine's Day orders.

Owner Toni Garner was called in overnight Sunday by her security company to find a small fire near the back of her shop, by the electrical panel. They were without power and electric, but were able to rent a generator by Monday morning.

Although the timing could not have been more challenging, with their biggest holiday three days later, Garner said they found a way to keep going.

"We're doing great, everything's great, we're working as normal," said Garner. "Overwhelmingly busy, we've got a lot of orders to get done, so we're gonna be working late. We have a great crew, great coworkers that work really hard, and they're all veterans so they know how to get it going. We're all working together and getting it done."

Garner and her team worked all day Sunday in the cold, before the generator was delivered the next day, to try to get ahead of their flood of Valentine's Day orders.

Even still, she is slammed with about 300 orders to get done the night before. Garner said she's overwhelmed, but they had no option in stopping.

"We kept going, like I said, we're just trying to be very positive," said Garner. What can you do? So we’ve gotta keep going, we have orders to fulfill that people have trusted us to do."

The community has rallied behind the shop, sending the team wellwishes online and also stopping by with gifts to help them through their trying time. Garner said it has astounded her to see her customer's step up for her in this way.

"We're very overwhelmed at how kind Tulsa is and we're very grateful," said Garner. "We’ve been here a long time and we have a lot of nice people that we love, and they have been overwhelmingly nice."

Toni's is not accepting any new orders, but has some assembled bouquets on the floor for customers to browse.

They are anticipating being fully back up with power and electric by the end of this week. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

