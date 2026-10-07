Webco Industries announces multimillion-dollar expansion at Port Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Webco Industries is expanding its Oklahoma operations at the Port Muskogee Industrial Park, bringing a multimillion-dollar investment and new jobs to the area.

Webco manufactures carbon and stainless-steel tubing products. Port Muskogee leaders said the company will move into an existing port-owned facility that will be upgraded for its operations.

“For our team, this is just so incredibly rewarding,” Port Muskogee Deputy Director Jeff Underwood said.

Underwood said the project represents a multimillion-dollar investment from Webco, although the exact amount is not being disclosed at this time.

The project will also include upgrades to existing equipment at the facility and return specialized steel-processing infrastructure to productive use.

“Webco is the kind of company we want to see growing in Muskogee. They have a strong reputation and a great company culture,” Underwood said.

Underwood said Muskogee’s location and transportation network are key reasons the port continues to attract industrial investment.

Webco Vice President Donnie Holder said the port’s infrastructure will help the company serve customers and support future growth.

The project is expected to create up to 10 new jobs within the first six months, with the possibility of additional growth in the future.