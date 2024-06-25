'We want Sand Springs to grow': City leaders buy land to expand housing

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — What looks like a big green field for now will soon be the new subdivision of Sand Springs, which offers 125 single-family homes.

Downtown Sand Springs is growing with lots of shops and restaurants for the community to enjoy. The only problem is that there isn't enough housing for people to move in.

In a statement, city leaders said they noticed the problem and decided to take action.

'The Trails' is a 65-acre residential project located near 51st and Highway 97 that will ultimately become homes of various sizes.

There will be walking trails and more for residents to enjoy. We went to Sand Springs and talked to some long-time Sandites to learn how they felt about the new addition.

Local resident Stacie Scott thinks this is a great deal.

"We've been growing here for a while, and I think bringing more people to the town is a good thing for our community and for downtown Sands Springs, "said Scott.

The new neighborhood is only 10 minutes from downtown, but the city said builders skip the site because of all the limestone.

That's why they decided to develop the site themselves — to match their housing opportunity with the success the community is seeing in commercial development. Kimberly Secondine lives near the project and is excited for what's to come.

"We want Sand Springs to grow. I graduated from Sands Springs. I live here with my kids and my husband now. And we would love to continue to see sand springs grow and develop," said Secondine.

While many are excited about this growing opportunity, they'll have to wait. The city says the land won't be ready for new construction for another year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

