'We really like it': Bixby opens new splash pad, sport courts

BIXBY, Okla. — As summer gets underway, parents in Bixby and south Tulsa have a new place to let their kids burn off some energy.

Bixby's Bentley Park, usually known for baseball and softball fields, now has a new and improved splash pad and sports courts.

"There's been a big crowd every time we've come," Rachael Carlton said.

Carlton brought her kids to the splash pad three times in the last week.

"We really like it," Carlton said. "I love the new improvements to the playground. We like the splash pad. The swing, we needed another swing."

It's part of two projects that the city says are highly requested.

$20 million project to grow downtown Bixby

"It's nice to see it come to life," Bixby Public Works Director Dylan Warner said. " I think people are happy that we kept it on schedule; that was one of the biggest things."

Across from the splash pad, they have other fun activities like sand volleyball, pickleball, and of course, cornhole. The courts have already gotten plenty of use.

Bixby High School student Jack Dorris tells 2 News Oklahoma that he and his friends have played pickleball multiple times.

"We like them, they're really nice," Dorris said. Being in Tulsa, it is kind of windy, though. But other than that, the volleyball is pretty cool, and the cornhole. All that is pretty neat."

"Pickleball's been an up-and-coming sport, so people were super excited," Warner added. "They've been having tournaments already. It's been pretty full and booked up. I feel like we'll be expanding pretty soon."

The expansion and enhancements of the two separate projects costing just under $2,000,000, paid for by bonds and park funds, according to the city.

"I just love all the improvements," Carlton said. "Glad they're doing it, and there's more room for everybody in town."

"It's nice, you know, we don't have to go anywhere far," Dorries added. "It's free, that's the best thing. You don't have to pay to get in anywhere, so it's just nice to have it be available."

The official grand opening for the park and courts actually happens on June 5 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The city says they'll have a foam zone for kids and food trucks as well.

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