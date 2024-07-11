'We love Oklahoma': Film-friendly cities seeing growth as productions ramp up

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Film and Music Office said 24 productions are planned for Oklahoma as film incentives are boosting the state's industry.

More Oklahoma towns and cities are getting a film-friendly designation, moving the industry to those places.

It's been a years-long journey as the state hopes to bring more productions garnering a large economic impact.

In Okmulgee, a film crew was shooting a new feature film in the town, sending it back to a time it once knew.

Covering the pavement in dirt and transforming storefronts created a new look for the town.

Oklahoma has become somewhat of a hub for film. Most notably being the home to "Killers of the Flower Moon" and the TV show "Reservation Dogs."



It's becoming more attractive to productions due to the incentives the state started.

"And then the incentive the state has put together for us is at least a big reason why we’re allowed to come back because it helps to close the dots to put our budgets together where it makes sense," said Kevin Downes a producer for the film in Okmulgee.

This is the fourth movie Downes' company, Kingdom Story Company, filmed in Oklahoma.

While he wouldn’t give specifics on the film they’re working on, he did it’s a true Oklahoma story.

"Such a remarkable story if it would’ve broken my heart shoot somewhere else," said Downes.

Local businesses are seeing the impact of the film crews in these towns.

Elizabeth Staudt owns OK Staudt Jewelers in Okmulgee. Her storefront sat just off the road Downes' movie was being filmed.



She said the increase in people is helpful.

"It’s actually pretty nice for us because we can recruit a couple of new customers, maybe, that people didn’t even know what we are here," said Staudt.

33 cities that are considered film-friendly in Oklahoma. The most recent to get recognized is the City of Claremore.



If productions are based in these cities, they can get a 20% to 30% rebate. This financial incentive brings the production to Green Country.

"And then we try to hire as many local crew as possible. We have a pretty good record of that, putting Oklahoma to work," said Downes.

The partnership between the productions and cities is beneficial to each other. With the increase in production crews, housing, catering and local businesses are utilized.

