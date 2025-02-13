'We just love people': Bartlesville joins together to keep people safe during winter storm

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville got almost 4 inches of snow during the latest winter storm.

Emergency Management crews were out in full force monitoring streets and roads to keep them as safe as possible for drivers.

Cleaning up after winter weather in Bartlesville

Kary Cox is Washington County’s Emergency Management Director.

He said temperatures are predicted to be freezing again.

2News' Isabel Flores spoke with volunteers at B the Lightwarming shelter.

Co-founders Keith and Christy McPhail say they're doing all they can to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay during times like these.

“We just love people and care for them, and we know probably about 75 percent of the homeless people in Bartlesville,” said Keith.

“A lot of the people know that if they don’t want to come stay the night, maybe they’re not ready, they can come in, get some warmer clothes, get a blanket, get a bite to eat,” said Christy.

Still, the McPhails said they can't do it alone- Bartlesville always comes together.

“Last night, I put out on Facebook that we are short of men’s gloves," said Keith. "Within an hour, we had 40 pairs of gloves at our front door.”

Keith also said the county and city has made it much easier for him to get to and from work by clearing roadways.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said the biggest priority is roadways.

“Both the city and county had crews out early this morning checking roadways, clearing the major roadways, treating intersections, bridges, anything like that as best they could," he said. "They’ve continued that all day long.”

He tells me his work isn’t done yet, and teams are outside in full force and will continue to be —especially after the refreeze in the morning.

“Be very aware of those overnight, early morning travel hazards because it is going to refreeze, and it’s going to be very slick in the morning," he said.

He hopes drivers will stay alert as they get up and running for errands or work.

