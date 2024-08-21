'We just love dogs': New dog-friendly Airbnb officially open in midtown

TULSA, Okla. — Madison and Austin Dillingham teamed up and made their idea a reality in midtown Tulsa.

The couple owns their own poodle, Primrose, and knows the stress of having to leave pets behind during travel time.

“People traveling with their animals, as they become more a part of your family, you don’t want to leave them behind,” said Austin.

What makes it even tougher is that many Airbnbs don't allow pets during a stay.

“Less than half of the Airbnbs in Tulsa actually allow pets," said Madison. "We have another Airbnb near here that we don't allow pets at, and we constantly have people messaging us, 'can we bring our dog?'"

After all of the messages, the Dillinghams knew they had to do something.

"We wanted to create a place where they could bring their dogs," said Madison.

The house is complete with unique dog-themed decor, including treat dispensers, a tennis ball coffee table, and even custom dog portraits.

"More than just allowing, creating something around that experience for the dogs to really enjoy with their owners," said Austin.

"Eventually, we'd like to turn the whole backyard into a dog playground," said Madison.

The house is in a neighborhood near 15th and Lousiville.

"Yeah, and have some agility stuff out there for them," added Justin.

The couple is excited to expand on the property to offer dogs and their owners even more amenities.

Anyone is welcome to rent out this Airbnb online.

