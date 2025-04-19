"We go as the state of Oklahoma goes": Flintco looks back on bombing and its impact

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa-based construction company, Flintco, was one of the first contractors on the scene of the Oklahoma City Bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building 30 years ago.

Workers went to provide help wherever they could.

Senior Vice President of the company Russ Peevy is celebrating his 20th year with Flintco.

While he wasn't working for Flintco during the time of the bombing, he remembers how the event shook the community.

“Both personally and in our company, we were just in shock that this was something that could happen right around- in our backyard," he said.

Peevy outlined some of the things Flintco helped with 30 years ago.

“As a company, we were able to gather up some resources to provide assistance to the emergency crews," he said. "We had multiple trailers full of lumber that that were used to board up some of the windows of the adjacent buildings.”

Peevy said he wants to be able to continue to help the community in any way they can, to uphold the legacy the company has had since 1908.

“We're involved with and pride ourselves on our history and longevity and that commitment that our clients want to see from us," he said. “We have a big presence our people live, work and play in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and the surrounding areas. So we really do feel like it's a part of us. And so when those kind of things happen, we feel like it's happening directly to us."

Peevy says he hopes Flintco can continue to provide support to projects in markets ranging from healthcare, K through 12, and even tribal nations.

“We always say we go as the state of Oklahoma goes," he said. "So it's kind of woven into our fabric.”

