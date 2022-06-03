Ways to give back to Saint Francis family now available to the public

TULSA, Okla. — People looking for ways to show their support for everyone impacted by Wednesday's shooting at the Natalie Building can now do so online.

45-year-old Michael Louis went to the Natalie Building around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday with the intent to kill Dr. Preston Phillips, one of the victims. Five people in total died, including Louis who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Saint Francis officials say they have received "countless calls" from those in the community looking to help the victims' families and fellow workers who are grieving.

A fund is now live for people to donate what they can in this time of need. The donation page reads:

Funds will be used to support the victim’s families and employees affected by this incomprehensible incident. To be clear, we are not asking for donations, but we know that this is a generous community and people want to do something. This is one option.

Tulsa Area United Way also is offering a way for people to give back by opening its website to craft notes of encouragement and love to send to the workers at Saint Francis.

“We are grieving with our Saint Francis Family,” said Alison Anthony, Tulsa Area United Way President and CEO. “Our hearts and prayers are with the families and colleagues of Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, and William Love."

Anthony says TAUW is also grateful for all the dispatchers, law enforcement officers, and first responders who were on the scene at the Medical Park campus to help.

Starting over two years ago, TAUW asked Tulsans to help write notes of encouragement and support for healthcare workers, teachers, and support staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony says they are now asking people to once again write notes of "care and compassion, sending your love and encouragement" that TAUW will send to the workers at Saint Francis.

In the meantime, Saint Francis Health System announced they are offering counseling, pastoral care, and additional services to help those processing what happened on Wednesday.

If you feel moved to help, you can:



Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --