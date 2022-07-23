Water returns for Bixhoma Lake Estates residents

BIXBY, Okla — City of Bixby crews installed a temporary booster pump station which allowed them to disinfect and flush the water system.

That process was completed early Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m. crews started going door-to-door to reconnect meters and restore water service.

Now with the water back, residents are under a boil order until July 26th.

RELATED STORY: Boil order issued for Bixby neighborhood waiting for water restoration

Craig Poindexter, who lives in the area, said he is happy to finally have water again.

He said it's been about ten days since they last had water and there are two things his family is looking forward to now.

“Man a really good shower. A 5-10 minute shower would be phenomenal. I think we might aim for that. And then it might just make watering you know the flowers the plants the trees keeping everything alive again I think that will be one of the go-to things for what we have set up", Poindexter said.

He said after having gone through this ordeal, his family is going to be more aware of how much water they use in the future.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --