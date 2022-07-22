PCSO: Man arrested after holding woman in dog cage

PITTSBURG COUNTY — A McAlester man is now in jail after locking a woman up in a dog cage and threatening to kill her before escaping, according to police.

McAlester News-Capitol reports court documents identify Cody Ray McFadden being charged with multiple felonies, including kidnapping, maiming, arson, and several other charges.

A court affidavit states deputies from the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office went to a home near Redbird Drive and Free Road after receiving calls on a possible domestic abuse situation on July 17 around 2 p.m.

The affidavit reveals the victim was found with numerous severe injuries and told deputies she had gone to the home to check on McFadden the day before when he physically forced her into the dog cage. He then poked her with a stick, tried to shock her with an extension cord, and threatened to kill her with a crossbow.

The victim eventually escaped after McFadden hit the cage with an ax hard enough that allowed her to escape and leave the home through a broken window.

Additional support from other officers and deputies was requested and they surrounded the home. They were told by McFadden that they needed to leave "so he could live his life" before going back inside, according to the affidavit.

Court documents state tear gas was eventually deployed into the home trying to get McFadden out. According to court documents, shortly after the tear gas was used, flames could be seen coming from a room inside the house.

McFadden was then spotted crawling out from underneath the home. Deputies eventually got McFadden on the ground and arrested him.

Local fire crews were called out to assist with the fire and a majority of the home was lost.

A search warrant led deputies to discover the cage the victim was held in, as well as the charred remains of a dog.

McFadden is now being held in Pittsburg County Jail on a $1 million bond.

