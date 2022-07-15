Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Bixby water crews find unauthorized water withdrawal

Bixby Water
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Bixby Water
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 23:11:02-04

City of Bixby water crews identified a significant, unauthorized water withdrawal from the system in the Bixhoma Lake vicinity that adversely impacted water tank levels which in turn has limited supply pump capacity, according to the City of Bixby.

The unauthorized usage was stopped and currently crews are purging air from the lines. The city says they are hopeful for a system recovery within the next 24 hours and a return to previous pressure and volume levels.

Drinking water for residents is being made available at the junction of 171st Street and Highway 64.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7