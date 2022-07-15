City of Bixby water crews find unauthorized water withdrawal

City of Bixby water crews identified a significant, unauthorized water withdrawal from the system in the Bixhoma Lake vicinity that adversely impacted water tank levels which in turn has limited supply pump capacity, according to the City of Bixby.

The unauthorized usage was stopped and currently crews are purging air from the lines. The city says they are hopeful for a system recovery within the next 24 hours and a return to previous pressure and volume levels.

Drinking water for residents is being made available at the junction of 171st Street and Highway 64.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --