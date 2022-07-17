Tulsa police investigating homicide at the Center of The Universe

TULSA — A security guard in the area of the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa called police, just before 3:00 a.m., after hearing multiple gunshots.

Police found multiple rounds from different caliber weapons at the scene when they arrived.

Shortly after the initial shooting call, TPD officers responded to a local hospital to investigate a shooting victim who arrived in a private car.

The witnesses in the car confirmed the shooting took place at the Center of The Universe.

The victim's gunshot wounds were too severe and they did not survive.

This is an active homicide investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --