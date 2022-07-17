The story behind the llama billboard in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — A billboard in Broken Arrow has some in the community wondering about the message and meaning behind it.

The billboard is of a little kid's drawing of a llama with the words "llamas are good".

It was created in honor of a little boy named Andy Free who passed away in June of 2020.

Andy loved llamas, his mother Cassie Free told 2 News he would draw them in pictures, carry around a stuffed llama, and always wanted to have them as pets.

Now they have a ranch in Mounds where they own five llamas.

Their ranch was previously in Broken Arrow where the billboard is on display near East Kenosha Street and South 209th East Avenue.

One day Cassie decided she wanted to do something with the plain billboard and decided she would use it to honor her son.

Andy passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning after a day of boating at Lake Eufaula.

“One day I went out there with a whole bunch of paint and I crawled on top of my jeep and I primed it and I took out a picture of his drawing and I just started tracing it on there and I thought you know what this makes me happy", Cassie said.

Little did she know the billboard would still be seen and questioned on the message today.

Now she hopes the billboard brings others happiness as well as inspires them to look into Andy's story to understand the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Before Andy's 9th birthday they promised him they would buy a ranch and get llamas for his birthday.

Andy passed away three weeks before his birthday but that wouldn't stop them from following through with their promise.

