Baker Hughes closing Broken Arrow location in 2023

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Baker Hughes is closing their Broken Arrow location.

The energy company, based in Houston, said the location won't close until 2023.

2 News Oklahoma reached out for details about the closure and got the statement from the company:

“We regularly review our operational footprint due to changing market conditions and customer demands, and the current environment requires us to restructure parts of our business. As part of our strategy to transform our operations, we intend to close the Broken Arrow site, and manufacturing will be transferred to other locations within the company. This decision was not taken lightly, and we make it with the utmost sensitivity to how it affects our employees, customers and communities. We remain focused on right-sizing our footprint for our customer base and market conditions through this challenging time.”

The site employs approximately 170 people.

