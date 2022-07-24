Local water parks changing rules due to heat

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Triple-digit heat continues as temperatures across the metro reach up to 106 degrees.

Many are heading to the pools to try to cool off, but even at a pool or water park, the high temperatures can be dangerous.

One water park in Broken Arrow, the H2O Inflatable Aqua Park, had to make some changes to make sure everyone stays safe and cool.

After several weeks straight of triple-digit heat, a system was put in place to monitor everyone's time at the park.

H2O now sells tickets in one-hour increments, after that hour is up everyone with a certain color wristband has to get out of the water or buy another hour.

The staff told 2 News that the limit per day is five hours.

On top of monitoring the guests for drowning, injuries, and overheating, they're also monitoring the lifeguards on staff as well.

Katie Albright is a lifeguard with H2O, she said, “we rotate every 15 minutes so we get in here and we rotate with life jackets and then we get a 30-minute break and then we do it again and we just keep rotating like that. So we get breaks and we drink water all day".

Staff said since their opening on Memorial Day weekend, they've been busy but the last few weeks of the heatwave have brought in a lot more patrons attempting to cool off.

They said the new time limits aren't deterring anyone from enjoying the park either, most just buy more time.

