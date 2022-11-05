Water Leak causes road concerns for local resident

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa resident reached out to the city multiple times about a burst pipe in his neighborhood. He said water has been running down his street for weeks and it has been damaging the road in front of his home.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the city to see what's delaying the fix.

The water running in front of Christopher Evan's home is not from the rain.

“There’s a pipe that’s broke up at the corner here and it’s been running like that for about a month a half," Evans said.

Evans said when the problem first began, the thought the city would take care of it. Instead, he said the water has continued flowing down his street, creating trouble for him and other drivers.

“It’s broken the road in several places and created new potholes or turned very small potholes and it’s just becoming a problem for everybody that comes up and down the street," Evans said.

Evans said he worries the potholes will damage his neighbors' tires. When he called the city, he said they told him they would open a ticket. Then, a few weeks later, repair crews shoed up to mark the area.

“I thought, okay, the problem is resolved, they’re going to come out and fix it and then another two weeks went by and there were just flags in the yard, and nothing happened," Evans said.

Evans wants someone to stop the water from running before the entire road washes out, which he said would sent taxpayer money down the drain. We reached out to the city. They told us they do have a ticket open. They said they are hoping to repair it by early next week and are working on a six-inch leak on his street.

“I’m just worried, what money is being wasted by the water running for one, and then what other taxpayer money to repair the roads because it’s been running for so long," Evans said.

The city said outside of the busted pipe, they're also going to repair any potholes and road damage caused by the water.

