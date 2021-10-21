WATCH: Surveillance video shows EF-1 tornado hit Coweta school

COWETA, Okla. — New video from inside Mission Intermediate Grade Center shows the inside of the school as an EF-1 tornado blew through Coweta.
The tornado came through with a line of storms late Oct. 10.
Surveillance video shows the view from inside the school as ceiling tiles break and debris is whipped around the halls.
The school shifted students to virtual learning for at least the first week following the tornado.
