Missing child found dead in Creek County

According to the Creek County Sheriffs Office a child went missing earlier Wednesday evening and was found dead.
Officials say the child didn't show up after for dinner after calls from the family. The child was found by a family member.
According to the CCSO he was possibly attacked by a wild animal.
We will update when we learn more.
