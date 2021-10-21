Watch
Missing child found dead in Creek County

Posted at 10:26 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 23:26:10-04

According to the Creek County Sheriffs Office a child went missing earlier Wednesday evening and was found dead.

Officials say the child didn't show up after for dinner after calls from the family. The child was found by a family member.

According to the CCSO he was possibly attacked by a wild animal.

We will update when we learn more.

