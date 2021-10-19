Car recovered from south Tulsa neighborhood pond

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police recovered a car that was found in Minshall Park near 71st and Yale on Monday.

Environmental crews made a call to TPD after discovering the car when they drained some water to clean the area around the Minshall Park neighborhood pond. The 1999 Saab was found near the middle of the pond, completely submerged.

More water was drained from the pond so they could easily recover the car. Officers ran the tag number and found the car was not stolen. An inside search found nothing suspicious in the car.

Once recovered, authorities towed the car to a different location so detailed examinations can be done.

At this time, it is unknown how the Saab got into the pond or who owns the car.

