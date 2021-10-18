Reports of 'harmful' mixtures in some medical marijuana products in Oklahoma, OMMA says

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is warning people to be on the lookout for harmful THC compounds that has been found in some products.

The compounds called "THC analogs," including THC-O-acetate can be harmful when added to legitimate THC-containing products.

The mixtures can cause seizures, difficulty speaking and vomiting.

"Reports of these dangerous side effects are increasing, which is why our QA lab, Metis, is diligently monitoring for this substance and other THC analogs," OMMA says.

"Metis has confirmed the presence of this chemical compound in a concentrate by the name of Platinum OG Sugar (BA#-POG-062421)."

Anyone who's had negative side effects after using medical marijuana from a licensed dispensary should immediately seek medical help or call the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Control at 800-222-1222.

Here's what OMMA suggests when buying medical marijuana products:

"When purchasing a medical marijuana product from a licensed dispensary, we strongly encourage you to always ask to see the Certificates of Analysis (COAs) and examine the lab test results so you can ensure you’re taking a safe product home. If the dispensary refuses to show you the product’s COAs, we suggest you purchase product from another dispensary that will. In the event a dispensary refuses to provide you with a product’s COAs, please contact the OMMA Call Center (405-522-6662) or email OMMACompliance@ok.gov."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --