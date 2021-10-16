Tulsa Police investigating shooting at a house Saturday afternoon

TULSA, Okla — Saturday afternoon, Tulsa Police responded to a neighborhood near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived around 2:00 p.m. they found the shooting victim in a car.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, their condition has not yet been disclosed.

Sgt. Michael Fullbright with the Tulsa Police Department told 2 News, "there are some spent shell casings in the street and bullet holes in the vehicle."

Police are still searching for the shooter, no suspect information has been released at this time.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

