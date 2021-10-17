West Tulsa mountain bike trails now open near 53rd st. and 33rd west ave.

TULSA, Okla — An old park now has new life for many Tulsans who like to ride on two wheels.

Organizers showed 2 News Oklahoma how a park near I-44 and 33rd West Avenue has new life as a mountain bike bark that officially opened this weekend.

Lubell Park is right behind Remington Elementary School, it's now home to one of the hottest mountain bike trails in the area.

Converting this underutilized Tulsa Park into a mountain biker's paradise has been a project in the making for the last five years for Tulsa's Bike Club.

Bike Club is an after school volunteer organization that works with kids in Tulsa Public Schools.

Through this partnership, Bike Club saw this amazing land right behind Remington Elementary School and quickly saw an opportunity to build a trail net.

With a generous donation, a blessing from TPS and Tulsa Parks, Lubell Park Trails is now a reality for the entire family to enjoy.

One mountain biker, Mori Cancio, told 2 News, "I think it's amazing, it's more than cool. Young kids will be able to access with a bicycle and be able to ride your bikes. I mean the weather is nice almost the entire year around. You can ride, go to school, then hit the trail with no cars."

