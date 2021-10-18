Booker T. Washington star Gentry Williams to pick college football destination

TULSA, Okla. — Booker T. Washington High School football star Gentry Williams is expected to make his announcement Monday for where he plans to play in college.

Williams, expected to play at cornerback at the next level, is the No.1-ranked 2022 recruit in Oklahoma and in the top 10 at his position in the country, according to 247Sports.

He's listed just over 6-feet tall and 175 pounds in the middle of his senior season at Booker T. where he started as the team's quarterback his first two years before transitioning to cornerback and a frequent threat as a receiver on offense.

Williams has five schools expected to be in the running for his commitment: Oklahoma, USC, Arkansas, LSU and Florida.

His announcement is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

