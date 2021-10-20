Sen. Inhofe mourns passing of local talk radio host Pat Cambell

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma politician is mourning the loss of a local talk radio host, Pat Campbell.

Campbell was a talk radio host for Tulsa station KFAQ. He ultimately passed away after a long battle with brain cancer.

Sen. Jim Inhofe and Campbell were close friends. Inhofe released the following statement about his passing:

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of my friend and long-time radio personality, Pat Campbell. I will never forget how last summer, Pat called me up and told me he was working through his bucket list, and one of the items was that he had always wanted to fly upside down with me in my airplane. On September 5, 2020, Pat was able to cross that off his list, and I was honored to be a part of it.



Pat – always larger than life - had a profound impact on television and radio, proudly representing Tulsa and Oklahoma locally and nationally. Yet, more than being a pioneer for Conservative values in America, he was a friend. This loss will be felt for years to come. I am praying for peace for his loved ones during this difficult time.”

