Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry host picnic in the park for Afghan refugees

TULSA, Okla —

Imagine for a moment that you have been forced to leave your home, your country, your family, and everything else you have ever known?

Crammed into a crowded airport with only a few belongings, you are loaded onto a packed plane and shipped off to a whole new world to escape the horrors around you.

This is the reality for hundreds of Afghan refugees working to build a new life here in Tulsa.

As they work to adjust to a new country, a new language and a whole new way of life, Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry has been there every step of the way.

“This is a total interfaith effort between our Catholic brothers and sisters and our Jewish brothers and sisters and our Protestant friends and the Muslims that are coming in," says executive director, Aliye Shimi.

One way of helping these refugees put their lives back together is by getting the families out of their refugee housing and letting the children run and play and just be kids.

For most of them, Wednesday evening was the first time they had ever seen or played at a park.

While the children tested out the swings, the slide, the merry-go-round, and other playthings the park as to offer, their parents kept a watchful but thankful eye.

“We are just out here trying to give them a little bit of family time for them to be able to see Tulsa and enjoy some of our partners here," says Shimi.

Naturally, the children were very curious about our cameras, as well as members of the Tulsa Police Department.

During Chief Wendell Franklin's interview, one Afghan boy kept leaning into the shot with an inquisitive, grin on his face.

“It’s very cool to see. I don’t know. I mean it’s like me being placed in another country and trying to understand the experiences that they are going through," says Chief Wendell Franklin.

Franklin says he wants Tulsans to understand the enormous, ordeal these people have been through and what a gift they are to our community.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for our city just to show the outpouring and caring community that we are, and I think it’s just a great experience," says Franklin.

The first of Tulsa's refugee arrivals began on September 24th, and while there are many wonderful organizations working to make sure the refugees are housed and fed, there is still a need for things like sanitary products, English as a second language teachers, legal support for civilian paperwork processing and residency/work permits.

If you would like to donate and help our new Afghan neighbors, you can click on this GoFundMe link:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/community-support-for-afghan-refugees?qid=a692d7a631863390e2f097473b3c9c4b [gofundme.com]

