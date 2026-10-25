Warner Public Library finds new home at Connors State College after 2-year closure

WARNER, Okla. — After being closed for two years because of water damage and mold, the Warner Public Library has found a new home at Connor's State College, bringing additional resources to students and the community.

Mike Jackson, who represents the City of Warner on the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, said a roof leak caused significant water damage and mold at the library’s former location. The cost of repairs was more than the city could afford, leaving the community without a public library for two years.

“The kids were wanting something else. The community was sort of demanding it, and Connors stepped up and just did a great job,” Jackson said.

Connor's State College has now opened space inside its existing library for the Warner Public Library, allowing both students and community members to use the facility.

Chris McBeath, vice president for academic affairs at Connor's State College, said the partnership also gives college students access to the Eastern Oklahoma Library System’s resources and research tools.

“It’s nice to see them to be able to come in and use the library. It’s really a great feeling for us,” McBeath said.

Jackson said the new location offers more space than the previous library building. Plans are also underway to move the children’s library into the new location, expanding the resources available to families.

For Jackson, the reopening represents an important step forward for Warner residents who have been waiting two years to have a public library again.

“The community is just proud of the fact that they got a library, and they want to put a big sign out front that says Warner Public Library,” Jackson said.