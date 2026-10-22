Muskogee changes property demolition process following $29.25 million in legal judgments

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee is implementing new procedures for handling dilapidated and unsafe buildings following nearly $30M in legal judgments involving property demolitions.

The changes are designed to improve documentation, provide property owners with additional opportunities to challenge demolition decisions and reduce the risk of future legal issues.

The city is facing three court judgments totaling $29.25 million, plus interest. The cases involve property owners who claimed Muskogee improperly condemned and demolished their properties. City leaders are currently exploring options for paying those judgments.

Sarah Winkle, Muskogee’s director of planning and community development, explained how the city is updating its procedures.

“We as a department are being more proactive in the process. We’ve added all these different layers to ensure that the process is more complete and more conducive,” Winkle said.

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One of the biggest changes involves the hearing process.

Previously, property demolition cases generally went through one hearing before the Uniform Building Code of Appeals Board.

Under the updated process, property owners automatically receive two hearings. The first takes place before the Public Nuisance Review Committee, followed by a second hearing before the Uniform Building Code of Appeals Board.

The second hearing serves as an automatic appeal, meaning property owners do not have to request it. If they disagree with the outcome, they can also appeal to the Muskogee City Council for a potential third hearing.

The city is also strengthening its documentation requirements. Staff now maintain both physical and digital records, take photographs showing where notices are posted and conduct more extensive property ownership research to ensure the appropriate individuals receive notifications.

“It gives the department more confidence in the process and knowing that we are following the steps to ensure that they are done correctly,” Winkle said.

Before a building can be authorized for demolition, its case file must undergo multiple reviews, including a legal review by the City Attorney’s Office.

If staff discover missing information or procedural errors, the process stops until those issues are corrected. In some cases, the city may restart the process entirely.

Winkle said the changes are intended to protect property owners’ rights while helping the city avoid additional legal challenges.

“I know that we are very confident in this process and the direction that we are going with this process,” Winkle said.