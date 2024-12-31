Watch Now
Warming centers available around Tulsa to help people struggling in the cold

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News meteorologists are predicting a big drop in temperatures in the early days of 2025.

As in past winters, several warming centers are set up in Tulsa to help those struggling in the cold.

Below, we've provided a list of warming centers. Be aware some are only able to provide assistance to specific groups.

Salvation Army (for Families & Individuals) - 102 N Denver Ave, Tulsa, OK - (918) 582-7201

Tulsa Day Center (Adults Only) - 415 W Archer St, Tulsa, OK - (918) 583-5588

John 3:16 Mission (Adults Only) - 506 N Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK - (918) 587-1187

Youth Services of Tulsa (For minors only) - 311 S Madison Avenue Tulsa, OK - (918) 582-0061

