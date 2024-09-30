Ward-Wiseman Haven, Collinsville seeking resolution to shelter operation

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Visitors to our listening booth at the Tulsa State Fair asked us to look into concerns after the city sent Collinsville's no-kill shelter a letter saying it was not renewing its lease.

The no-kill animal shelter sits on city property but was built and run with private donations. The city also pays for the facility's utilities.

Ward Wiseman's Founder Susan Bobbitt explained how the shelter partners with the city's animal control operations.

"When their animals have been with them their allotted time and they're gonna euthanize we take the animals and we find homes for them," said Bobbitt.

Ward-Wiseman's Board Chair, Coza Huffman told 2 News it had a lease with the city for 17 years.

The original lease only involved dogs, but now the haven also takes cats, so it was negotiating both dog and cat kennel numbers with the city.

Hearing the lease would not be renewed came as a surprise and stirred up a lot of concern on social media.

Now, both sides tell 2 News they are working on an agreement but are not willing to make the specifics public as of Sept. 30.

Each did express hope that things would be resolved in a matter of days.

