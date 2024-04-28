Wagoner residents survey damage after storms

WAGONER, Okla. — In Wagoner, the landscape has been forever changed.

Roads once bustling with activity are littered with debris, and power lines lie tangled.

Anthony Willis and his wife were in their kitchen when disaster struck.

“I could hear things cracking and hitting and rumbling," said Willis.

Windows were smashed and fences destroyed, Willis and his wife took shelter in the closest when their was roof ripped off.

“I wanted to go look, but I was too scared, so we just waited until it got quiet," Willis said.

After it got quiet, Willis went out and saw his roof scattered in all directions.

Shanna Riddle, who was standing outside her motel, watched a power line fall from the surge.

“It was pitch black out here we had a couple telephone poles down, one right here in front of our room," Riddle said.

Along with the telephone poles, electricity has been down across the city from the storm.

Shawn Bowden hasn’t had power since the storm hit.

“I was just praying to god that everything would be okay. I just got off the phone with my daughter and told her that It was really coming down," said Bowden.

Luckily, roofers are already making repairs and picking up the toppled trees. Willis is just happy to be safe and sound.

“I’m just thankful I can’t believe I made it through a tornado, and everybody is okay no deaths and everybody is okay," said Willis.

Willis planned to celebrate the survival of the tragedy.

“We’re going to charge our phones up and celebrate with a pizza," said Willis.

To report any damage from the storms, click here.

