THUNDER ALLEY: Ascension St. John NICU unit cheers on OKC

TULSA, Okla. — Some of the Thunder's youngest fans are geared up and ready for the NBA Finals.

Associates at Ascension St. John Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) worked to decorate their unit — and their patients — in Oklahoma City Thunder swag.

Ascension St. John

The unit was transformed into their own "Thunder Alley."

“We’re all in,” said Dr. Craig Anderson, neonatologist and self-proclaimed Thunder superfan. “As a huge OKC Thunder fan, I wanted to share that excitement with my team and have some fun celebrating the Thunder’s advancement to the Finals.”

Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA finals

