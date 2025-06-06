Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Owasso police urge caution as storm moves through city

Posted

Owasso police urge drivers to be cautious as they drive through the city early Friday.

Officers are removing debris from roadways and some streets are temporarily closed due to flooding and standing water.

Police are working multiple accidents on southbound US 169 just south of 76th Street North due to hydroplaning.

Officers remind people not to drive into water flowing over roadways.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Tulsa area until 8 a.m. Friday.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US