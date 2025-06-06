'Silver spoon in her mouth': Tulsa councilor slams Sec. of Education for not knowing about Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. — A June 4 exchange during a congressional hearing between a Democratic congresswoman and the secretary of education is sparking attention and conversation online surrounding Black History, especially with the Tulsa Race Massacre.

"Would you say that it would be an illegal DEI for a lesson plan on the Tulsa Race Massacre?" asked U.S. Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania's 12th district, which includes much of Pittsburgh.

"I'd have to get back to you on that," Sec. of Education Linda McMahon replied.

"Do you know what the Tulsa Race Massacre is?" Rep. Lee asked.

"I'd like to look into it more and get back to you on it," Sec. McMahon said.

McMahon, who Pres. Trump tabbed to lead and effectively dismantle the Department of Education, was being questioned during the hearing about the agency's budget and mandates for schools.

Video of the exchange caught the attention of many in Tulsa, including the Beyond Apology Commission chairwoman Kristi Williams.



"How do you lead the education system in America (when) you are clueless?" Williams said.

"That's a person who was raised with a silver spoon in her mouth," Tulsa city councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper told 2 News.

Councilor Hall-Harper serves the Greenwood District, where the massacre happened and is part of Black History Saturdays, which Williams leads.

Williams also serves on the Greater Tulsa African American Affairs Commission.

"The removing of (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs is just- it's ridiculous," Williams said. "It's absolutely ridiculous. And again, those are just steps for erasure. That's exactly what this is."



The viral exchange between Congresswoman Lee and Sec. McMahon also included the secretary not being familiar with Ruby Bridges, who integrated a white New Orleans elementary school in 1960.

"When it comes to Black History, Ruby Bridges, the Tulsa Race Massacre – those things are totally foreign to her," Councilor Hall-Harper said. "And so she gave you the answer that someone having that life experience would give."

Both women with deep ties to Black Wall Street said awareness and education needs to apply to all Americans in the most basic way: by learning in school without censorship.

"That includes Black History," Councilor Hall-Harper added. "That includes history of every people group that's on this land, this land that we supposedly love and respect and honor."

"This is not only our history, but we live it," Williams said. "We experience it every day."

