Wagoner mother deciding next steps in wake of husband's death

WAGONER, Okla. — A Wagoner mother is figuring out what’s next after her husband, Koy Woodward, died in a car accident. Alisha Woodward tells 2 News, the two weeks since her husband died have been a whirlwind.

When state troopers told her Koy had passed, she was in disbelief.

"I was just in straight denial. I didn’t want to accept it I just kept focusing on that word ... he died.

Woodward died after a semi truck t-boned his pickup in Inola. A mountain of questions came to Alisha's mind after the news in the immediate aftermath. She realized with death comes many responsibilities and questions that need answers.

A Forbes survey showed about 77% of people in Koy's age range have life insurance coverage. Koy did too, but the family is working through some complicated issues. Meanwhile, they’re having to go with their gut on funeral arrangements, plans for life, and what to do with some outstanding debt.

"Have a plan in place. No matter if you’re 17 or 27 or 38 like Koy was," Alisha said, "But have a plan in place. Let the people closest to you know what you want."

Together, Koy and Alisha raised six kids, all from different marriages. Their oldest is David Smith, 28.

"He treated us like we were his kids. He loved us," Smith said.

With Koy gone, Alisha is figuring out how to support the kids, pay off her car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle they bought last Spring. Woodward has tried to find a buyer for the motorcycle, but the price of $14,000 has not attracted too many people.

Early in their relationship, Smith was at odds with Koy. A trip to the Illinois River to talk things out changed his perspective.

"I never had no memories with my dad like that growing up," Smith said, "Don’t know my dad at all. To me, he was a father."

The family has a GoFundMe set up to cover the cost of the funeral and other unexpected expenses.

