COWETA, Okla. — The time has come for Wagoner County to pay.

Back in 2021 inmate Angela Liggans died while incarcerated inside the Wagoner County Jail.

Similar cases have gone to trial across Oklahoma; usually resulting in the county paying tens of millions of dollars in damages.

With that in mind, the Wagoner County commissioners decided to settle out of court for $13.5 million.

“It’s gonna have to be paid one way or the other,” Commissioner James Hanning said.

Hanning led a Feb. 4 forum ahead of the Feb. 11 vote. The measure asks Wagoner County residents to raise the sales tax by one-fourth of one cent. If it fails, property taxes will go up.

Wagoner Co. commissioners hold final forum ahead of sales tax vote

A property tax hike is not ideal for Cathy Keltner, who allowed 2 News Oklahoma to listen to her thoughts on the issue.

“It’s nothing we want to do. You know, we understand we have responsibility as citizens, but …. our preference is that it would come out of the sales tax,” Keltner said.

Hanning agrees.

“[Sales taxes are] gonna help pay that burden back faster,” Hanning said.

That’s because the onus on sales tax is on everyone who buys something in Wagoner County, not just the property owners.

The meeting remained civil, considering the residents are resigned to the fate of their taxes.

“Right now, we have only $1 million per year on law enforcement liability,” Commissioner Tim Kelley said, “So we may have 10 lawsuits out there and once that $1 million is eaten up, we’re on our own.”

Kelley is referring to the insurance policy for such cases. The $13.5 million settlement far eclipses that liability, forcing the hand of taxpayers.

It was in Sheriff Chris Elliott’s jail where Liggans died. Some have called into question his policies.



“I think we need to have much better medical officers available to oversee that,” Keltner said.

Meanwhile, the sheriff is confident in the inner-workings of the jail.

“My detention officers right now do nothing medical,” Elliott said, “Everything medical at my jail is handled by a state-licensed medical professional.”

No matter what the bill is due. Voters will decide how to pay it Feb. 11.

