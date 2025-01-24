Wagoner County sheriff talks upcoming tax vote, public’s opinion of him

WAGONER COUNTY — Wagoner County residents have two options, and they don’t like either of them: raise the property taxes or raise the sales tax for 15 years.

In February, the sales tax of a quarter penny goes up for a vote. It is all to pay for a $13.5 million settlement from a death at the county jail.

“There are some people that are struggling in this town already and now they’re going to have to pay more taxes for someone else’s responsibility,” resident Crystal Hayner told 2 News when we first reported the settlement in early January.

“I don’t want people to think that I am not taking responsibility, but I had key personnel fail,” Sheriff Chris Elliott told 2 News via Zoom.

Elliott believes the best option is a sales tax because the burden would be placed with everyone who lives and visits Wagoner County, not just property owners.

“My children live in this county, my grandchildren live in this county, I’m not happy about it at all… they’re going to have to share in this burden,” he said.

He’s also concerned residents won’t vote to spite his as his naysayers are vocal online.

“There is people in this community that don’t like me, there is people in this community that want to see me fail,” he said. “We can point fingers all day long, but we are still going to have to pay it, so what is the best way to navigate that and get this paid off?”

It has been a contentious year for Elliott and his wife, Judy, who retired as 911 Coordinator in September amid allegations of staff mistreatment.

In November, Elliott won re-election by a mere 35 votes, which he chalks up to a smear campaign.

“Go to the source to find the story instead of getting it off social media,” he said.

Most recently, residents have been posting online about whether Judy Elliott is working as 911 Coordinator again.

“Again, that is disinformation,” he said. “She is home and she is not affiliated with that 911 center in any way, shape or form.”

Talks of a re-hiring surfaced because Misty Burke, who replaced Elliott, was abruptly fired this week. Burke, once awarded by the county for her work as well as being named 2019 Telecommunicator of the Year, said she was given no reason. She says she has filed a complaint with the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission).

Burke also told 2 News via phone call that three other dispatchers left when she got fired. She says it leaves the county with only three dispatchers to work all shifts.

2 News tried numerous avenues to independently verify that information, but have not heard back. This article will be updated if or when that information is available

