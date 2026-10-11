Victory Church treats more than 200 children from single-parent families to Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — Victory Church gave more than 200 children from single-parent families a chance to spend Oct. 11 enjoying the Tulsa State Fair with admission, food and rides covered.

2 News Oklahoma joined some of the families as they made their way through the fair. Victory Church paid for admission, food and ride passes, and this year, those ride passes were unlimited.

“Well, it’s time for enjoyment and, you know, to have a good time and just enjoy the fair,” Melanie Williams said.

KJRH

Pastor Mira Clinkscales said the event was designed to give families a day together without having to worry about the cost.

“To see the smiles on their faces, it’s worth it all,” Clinkscales said.

Church members and a local company sponsor helped make the event possible. Before heading out to the rides, families also received food and drinks in a private meeting area at the fair.

Williams said one of the highlights was seeing the children enjoy themselves. Clinkscales said she hoped families left the fair with positive memories of the day.

“So I’m just looking forward to them saying, ‘Yay, we had fun today. Thank you, Victory Church,’ and just to see them have fun and enjoy themselves,” Clinkscales said.

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