Victory Church honors first responders to Saint Francis shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Victory Church took time Monday to honor first responders for their response to the mass shooting on the Saint Francis Health System campus last week.

“It’s just part of our job," Tulsa Police Lt. Jack Henley said.

When a shooter opened fire at the Natalie Medical Building, time was of the essence and so was the response from dispatchers to law officers, fire crews, and EMSA. First responders arrived at the scene within six minutes of the initial 911 call.

“When we go out and we do our job, we want to do our job as if we were doing it for a family member or a friend, someone that we love,” Henley said.

Victory Church held a lunch Monday to thank each of them for their dedication and commitment to protecting and serving the community. Many of the first responders showed up with grateful and humble hearts.

“As a first responder we almost kind of avoid those thanks and gratitude, which is why I almost didn’t show up…I was like I don’t need to be thanked for my service. I love what I do, and I don’t need the thanks to show, but the appreciation that victory shows is just amazing,” Stewart Andrew, firefighter and paramedic with Tulsa Fire Department said.

On their way out the door, Victory Church volunteers prayed with them as they prepare to answer the next call.

“It’s not just a meal, it’s a moment for us to bring comfort to a group that comforts our city,” Pastor Paul Daugherty with Victory Church said.

Victory Church is also planning a lunch for Saint Francis employees who work at the Natalie Building.

