Veterans take to the skies over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, local Veterans breathed fresh air during flights over Tulsa in an open cockpit airplane.

The 1940’s Stearman’s engine was music to the Veterans’ ears.

JT Floyd was on the first flight of the day.

“I loved it,” Floyd said. “I loved it, and I am ready to do it again.

Floyd is a Vietnam-era Veteran and served in the Air Force.

During his flight, Floyd just took it all in.

“I just relaxed and enjoyed it,” Floyd said.

A foundation provides the flights to the Veterans for free.

“We’re giving them a gift,” Darryl Fisher, President of Dream Flights, said. “If we were to get money involved, if they were buying a flight or if we were getting paid, you know, with money, to give them the flight, it completely changes the dynamics.”

Giving back to those who gave is what Dream Flights is all about.

Fisher said all of those involved are volunteers.

“I’m doing this because I want to be here, not because I’m paid to be here,” Fisher said. “They know they’re not paying for this. They earned this flight. So, it just creates this connection and this special bond.”

For more information on Dream Flights, visit the foundation’s website.

Trending stories from 2 News Oklahoma:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

