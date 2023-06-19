What to do if you lost power

TULSA, Okla. — Like most folks, before this latest devastating storm hit, you probably didn’t get a chance to prepare to lose power.

Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe.

If you have a generator, never turn it on inside, not even in your garage.

The carbon monoxide it emits can kill you.

Unplug electrical equipment like your computer and TV.

They can be damaged when the power comes back on.

Leave a light switch on, so you know when the power is restored.

If you keep the doors closed, a refrigerator will maintain a safe temperature below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for about four hours.

A full freezer will stay cold for 48 hours…. 24 hours if it’s half full.

Use your grill to cook any raw food before it goes bad.

Make sure to do this outside, not in your garage or any other closed space.

You’ll still need to chill the food, or you can share it with the neighbors, but at least it’s not in the trash.

To conserve your phone’s battery power, close any apps running in the background, and turn on low power mode.

Depending on your device, this will do anything from disabling your voice assistant to dimming the display.

Before your phone dies, write down any important information on paper, like emergency numbers, or directions to a shelter.

You can also see if any local public places have power… like a library.

Don’t forget to bring a power strip you can use to charge more than one device or you can share the extra outlets with all your new best friends.

