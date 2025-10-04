'Very glad to be here': Peace of Mind Bookstore celebrates 50 years

TULSA, Okla. — The owners of Peace of Mind Bookstore is celebrating 50 years in business. The nonprofit bookstore celebrated five decades of support from Oklahomans with book signings, live music, and giveaways.

Peggy Oneil works at Peace of Mind and gave 2 News Oklahoma's Clifton Haskin a tour of the oldest bookstore in the city, near 15th Street and South Quincy Ave.

KJRH

"Thank you to the people of Tulsa and the surrounding areas for supporting us," said Oneil.

Oneil has been at the nonprofit bookstore since 1980, just five years after it opened in 1975. For her, it was more than just a place that's dripping with history.

"In a way, it's an anchor… Part of my learning process was to find my education," said Oneil.

For people like Ashley Allen, the shop was an open book filled with stories and memories.

"I think it's incredible, there's not really anything like it anywhere nearby, so I think it's amazing," said Allen.

Allen added that it was the atmosphere that kept her coming back.

"It's just super peaceful, I love the vibes here, everyone is always so welcoming and nice," said Allen.

Oneil said it was a long journey to get to the big celebration, and there were no plans to stop.

"We'll probably stay here forever. We'll see what happens with that. We're very glad to be here," said Oneil.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

