'Very exciting': OKDHS partially funding SNAP for November

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) received federal authority from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to give partial benefits for Nov. 2025. Human services staff said they're working to send benefits to people who qualify by the end of the day on Nov. 11.

The amount of money people could receive will depend on the USDA.

Kimberlyn Evans is one of the 40 million Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program users in the country. She said going without it has been rough due to the government shutdown.

"Definitely difficult…It plays a major role in helping a household function," said Evans.

Oklahoma Human Services staff said they're trying to help people like Evans.

"DHS has always been a good organization for many people who have faced difficult times," said Evans.

According to the announcement, SNAP recipients don't have to take any action to receive their benefits. However, staff noted that some individuals may not receive anything due to eligibility restrictions.

"Yes, it's definitely a good step forward to helping these people," said Evans.

Sondra Shelby is with Adult & Family Services.

"We know people are counting on this support, and our teams have been working around the clock to make sure Oklahomans can put food on the table," said Shelby.

Evans said it would mean a lot to her to get back on SNAP.

"I would love to get back on SNAP, it would be a very exciting thing for me because it did benefit me for many months," said Evans.

