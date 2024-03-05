Vernon AME becomes new voting precinct

TULSA, Okla. — Churches are synonymous with elections. Thousands across the country will open their doors for voters, but perhaps none like Vernon AME. It was in their basement where Tulsans hid from the fire of the race massacre.

What was once a warzone, is now a place for Tulsans, in and around Greenwood, to cast their ballot in Tuesday's presidential primary election.

"What’s interesting about this community is that it’s a community of resilience," Pastor Francetta Mays said.

Mays and the rest of the staff at Vernon AME are resolved to keep eyes on the historic house of worship. The latest effort: opening their doors as a polling place.

"Our vote is so powerful, and so why not let this historic place be the place to bring about that power, collective power," Greenwood historian Kristi Williams said.

Leaders there have wanted this to happen for a while. At the end of the day voting precincts are just a bunch of booths staggered in a big room, but Vernon plans to go bigger.

Any given Sunday around 50-75 people attend the church service but March 5, this church will have the chance to serve thousands of voters Voters aren’t expected in huge numbers, but this isn’t Vernon’s only opportunity.

"We plan to keep this going for a very long time," Williams said.

Mays hopes the impact extends beyond the ballot box.

"I hope that what they see on their way here promotes their interest back into this community," Mays said, "because that’s what we’re missing. We’re missing the dialogue we’re missing the “communing” in the community essentially."

Oklahoma voters can find their voting location by visiting the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

